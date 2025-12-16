Donate
King County officials monitor Green River levees after breach

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:27 PM PST

King County officials are monitoring levees along the Green River after a breach occurred near Tukwila on Monday morning.

Flooding isn’t the only concern; Western Washington is expected to see strong winds in the coming days. King County leaders are urging the public to pay attention to warnings, evacuation orders and to mind barricades and road closure signs.

For up to date information about flooding, evacuation orders and available shelters in King County, check https://kcemergency.com/.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
