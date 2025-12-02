It’s Giving Tuesday! Join the generosity movement

The season of giving is here, and we’re kicking it off with the global day of generosity: Giving Tuesday.

Since 2012, this movement has flooded communities with one simple mission: encouraging people to do good. At KNKX, we know the value of coming together to support one another, and this year, it’s needed more than ever.

As external forces divide and defund us, we must not let them defeat us. Our listeners have stepped up to defend KNKX in the face of losing our federal funding, and as we approach our first new year without it, we hope you consider supporting the station today.

KNKX has been here for you through times of uncertainty and change, from political and economic challenges to local stories that shape our region every day. Through it all, we’ve brought you fact-based news you can trust and music that offers balance, comfort, and joy. Our dedication to informing and inspiring communities across the Pacific Northwest remains unshakable.

And as part of our commitment to our community, we are proud to announce that Giving Tuesday marks the start of our 10th year partnering with Northwest Harvest and their Three Squares Program.

A portion of every donation to KNKX through Dec. 13 will help fill a student’s backpack with food, providing much-needed hunger relief to families in our region.

"We have been so proud to partner with Northwest Harvest for the past 10 years, but this year in particular, with rising food insecurity across our region, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community to support those in need." David Fischer, KNKX President & General Manager

This year, KNKX’s partnership with Northwest Harvest’s Three Squares Program is more vital than ever as food insecurity continues to rise across Washington, especially among families with children. Even with expanded access to free school meals, weekends and breaks still leave many kids without reliable nutrition.

Through Three Squares, Northwest Harvest provided weekend meal kits to 47 schools and distributed over one million pounds of food to students and their families last year. That’s why KNKX is dedicating 10% of gifts made between Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2) and Dec. 13 to help fill student backpacks with food and ensure children have access to nutritious meals year-round.

“KNKX listeners have been amazing. They have helped provide nearly 100,000 meals for the Three Squares program across our 10 years of partnership, and we are so grateful. This is a wonderful example of community members coming together to be of service to one another and to make a difference. It truly is collective action, in action.” Natasha Dworkin, Northwest Harvest Director of Communications

Over the course of this decade-long partnership, KNKX listeners have helped provide nearly 100,000 meals, filling over 16,000 backpacks. This year, the goal is to add at least 2,500 more backpacks to the tally.

Please support KNKX on Giving Tuesday for all the programs you trust and love, and extend your gift further into the community with a gift today.