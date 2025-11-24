Save-the-Date for Giving Tuesday: December 2

Giving Tuesday is almost here, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of KNKX’s partnership with Northwest Harvest. This program is dedicated to providing hunger relief to schoolchildren in our region who are facing food insecurity in their daily lives.

A portion of every dollar raised for the independent news and music you love will help fill a backpack with nutritious, kid-friendly food for their Three Squares Program.

Over the past decade, our listeners have provided nearly 100,000 meals for children and their families - and we want that number to increase substantially this year. Organizations and individuals in our community are struggling with the real effects of funding cuts. With no federal safety net, it is up to us to partner, locally, with each other to survive current challenges.

“Food insecurity is rising across the board. With 39% of SNAP recipients nationally being children, that need just keeps increasing.” Natasha Dworkin, director of communications at Northwest Harvest

The need for compassion and action is greater than ever; families are struggling with cost of living, SNAP benefits have been impacted, and so much more. And as KNKX prepares to move into the new year without federal funding, your support keeps this trusted source of news, jazz, and blues strong for everyone who depends on it - without a paywall.

Giving Tuesday is a global celebration of generosity and community. Join in by making your gift to KNKX, knowing it will strengthen both public media and local families across the Northwest.