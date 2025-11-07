Donate
Tacoma housing groups want fewer barriers to evicting problem tenants

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:12 PM PST

Affordable Housing providers in Tacoma are calling on city leaders to exempt them from local eviction moratoriums.

Tacoma’s Landlord Fairness Code, also known as the tenant bill of rights, was passed in 2023. It bars housing providers from evicting renters during cold winter months and, for certain households, during the school year.

Now, the Tacoma Housing Authority and other housing providers say the safeguards have resulted in tenants refusing to pay rent and, in some cases, property damage.

Tacoma officials are considering amending the Landlord Fairness Code after the policy’s two year grace period expires in December.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
