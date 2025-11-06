The federal government is still shut down. Here's what that means across the country

Updated November 6, 2025 at 2:08 PM PST

The federal government remains shut down, in what is now the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Many federal workers have missed paychecks, including air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid. One air traffic controller is warning over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season we could see "the worst day of travel in the history of flight" if the shutdown doesn't end soon.

How would the government shutdown affect Thanksgiving travel? Here's what to know

Meanwhile, the fate of federal food and nutrition benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, previously known as food stamps, has been uncertain since they expired on Saturday. On Monday, the Trump administration said it will restart SNAP food benefits, paying out less than people normally get, but on Wednesday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to find enough money to restore full funding.

More on SNAP funding and what communities are doing to fill the SNAP lapse gap, here.

The Agriculture Department says it will reopen about 2,100 county offices despite the government shutdown to help farmers get access to $3 billion of aid. At the same time many American farmers say the Trump administration's trade policies have them on the brink.

As the shutdown continues, here's the latest on what we know.

Jump to state-specific impacts.

Why did the federal government shut down?

It started as a fight over health care -- specifically expiring subsidies for health insurance premiums purchased on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (C), Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference with House Republican leadership at the U.S. Capitol on Nov, 4.

Some 24 million people — who don't have insurance through their jobs or a public program like Medicaid — use the system to buy health plans.

Prominent Republican lawmakers have claimed the Democrats are looking to provide tax dollars to help pay for the health care of undocumented immigrants. That is not true.

Democrats in the Senate refused to vote for the Republican short-term funding bill that passed the House but did not include an extension of the health care tax credits. Democrats are also hoping to repeal cuts to health care programs that were put in place as part of the GOP spending and tax bill that passed over the summer.

Nov. 1 marked the beginning of open enrollment for people getting coverage through the ACA, when subscribers could start to see big premium increases unless the subsidies that have been helping people pay for coverage since 2021 are extended.

— Sam Gringlas and Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR

Read more about the health care fight behind the shutdown here

How did the Nov. 4 elections impact shutdown negotiations?

As NPR's Stephen Fowler reports, it's rare for President Trump and Democrats to agree, but both say the longest-ever government shutdown contributed to a dismal showing for Republicans in Tuesday's off-year election.

"I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans," Trump said at a breakfast with Republican senators Wednesday. "And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor, but I don't know about that."

The president has consistently framed the appropriations lapse as something Democrats have caused and only Democrats can solve, but the election results cap a shift in tone that suggests a resolution could come sooner — and with his approval. Read four ways Tuesday's results could influence the length of the government shutdown

As NPR's Sam Gringlas reports, Tuesday's victories have sent competing signals to lawmakers in the Senate about how to end the ongoing government shutdown. Listen here.

Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Rep. Katherine Clark, a Democrat from Massachusetts, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, and Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 22.

What about WIC and SNAP benefits?

A Rhode Island federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to find enough money to restore full funding for SNAP benefits by Friday.

The government "failed to consider the harms individuals who rely on those benefits would suffer," said U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell Jr. The ruling comes in response to a challenge filed by cities and nonprofits after the administration said it would halt funding on Nov. 1. McConnell and another federal judge in Boston ordered the government to use emergency funds to keep SNAP funding flowing, but Trump administration officials said it was only able to partially cover the payments.

The Trump administration had said it will dip into a contingency fund for SNAP payments this month, but recipients would get at most 65% of their normal benefits. States — who administer SNAP — would need to recalculate for partial payments. And in a recent court filing officials say that could take weeks or even months, especially in states with older systems for folks to get the money on their EBT cards.

The administration said depleting its contingency fund means there will be no money to sign up new people for SNAP in November — and it's also unclear what doing so would mean for SNAP payments in December if the shutdown persists.

A separate nutrition program is also at risk. The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and other healthcare screenings for 7 million people. Some states are now using emergency funds to keep clinics open and benefits available, but the National WIC Association says those funds are running out quickly.

— Jennifer Ludden, NPR

Read more on the impact of this lapse across the country, here — and you can read more here about how food banks are bracing for it.

What about Head Start?

As of Nov. 3, more than 8,000 children had lost access to Head Start, the federal early-learning program for low-income families. That's because federal funding for individual Head Start programs cannot be disbursed while the government is shut down.

Among the states hit hardest by the November funding lapse: Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Ohio.

Nationally, Head Start serves roughly 750,000 infants, toddlers and preschool-age children, providing not just childcare and early learning but also free meals, health screenings and family support.

Local Head Start programs are funded annually, though at different times of the year. Some programs get their money on Oct. 1, others on Nov. 1 and so on. If the shutdown lasts until December, says Tommy Sheridan of the National Head Start Association, still more programs would see their funding run out.

Without federal funding, Sheridan says, some programs will have to close immediately. Others have the resources to stay open at least another week, in hopes that politicians in Washington can resolve their differences.

— Cory Turner and Kadin Mills, NPR

Pete Kiehart / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images A volunteer prepares to distribute a box of donated food items to a furloughed federal worker at a Capital Area Food Bank distribution site in Hyattsville, Md., on Nov. 4.

What the shutdown means for federal workers

Altogether, about 1.4 million civilian federal employees across the country are going without pay, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

Of those, roughly half are furloughed, which means they are not working and not getting paid, but expect to return to work once the federal shutdown is over.

The other half have been deemed essential and so are continuing to work.

By law federal workers are supposed to get back pay once the shutdown ends, but the White House has tried to cast doubt on that.

The Senate has failed to advance a pair of competing measures to pay at least some federal employees during the government shutdown.

The Trump administration has managed to move money around to ensure that some people get paid, including active duty military and law enforcement officers with the Department of Homeland Security.

Many other federal workers are also still getting paid as usual during the shutdown. Salaries for some federal employees, including the vast majority of those at the Department of Veterans Affairs, do not come out of appropriations that Congress must approve every year.

Are government workers being laid off during the shutdown?

The Trump administration has been following through on threats to further slash the size of government during the shutdown, seeking to lay off roughly 4,000 workers last month.

Some unions that represent workers are fighting back in court; the federal judge overseeing the case on Tuesday indefinitely halted the Trump administration's shutdown layoffs, noting human toll. The order applies to federal employees in programs or offices where the plaintiff unions have members or bargaining units.

How is the shutdown impacting active duty military?

The White House has identified additional funding for the latest round of military paychecks despite the shutdown, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The spokesperson says that the agency is using around $5 billion from a military housing fund, a military research and development fund and a Defense Department account used for building ships. NPR asked if part of the money is also coming from a $130 million donation made by a billionaire Trump ally, but the OMB did not respond.

In October, the Trump administration found unused research and development funds to pay many active military members so they wouldn't miss a full paycheck, according to a Pentagon official not authorized to speak publicly.

Military families are already seeking additional assistance from food banks and other groups to help with paying bills.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The United State Postal Service emblem is seen on the side of a mailbox in Monterey Park, Calif., on Feb. 4.

USPS is "open for business as usual"

"U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted," according to a statement by USPS. The postal service is primarily self-funded and doesn't depend on the appropriations process to continue running as usual.

IRS furloughs nearly half its staff

A contingency plan from the Treasury Department says that slightly more than half of the IRS' approximately 74,000 workers remain on the job and will continue to work for the foreseeable future. Some IRS employees were issued reduction in force, or RIF, notices on Friday and posted screenshots of those notices informing them of their last day, Dec. 9.

The contingency plan says nearly all of those employees who continue to work will be paid using sources other than annual appropriations, which are on hold during the shutdown. Tasks will include completing and testing systems to handle next year's tax-filing season, and maintaining computers to prevent the loss of data.

— Scott Horsley, Andrea Hsu and Stephen Fowler, NPR

National Nuclear Security Administration furloughs 1,400 employees

On Oct. 20, the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the nation's nuclear weapons, said it is furloughing approximately 1,400 employees. The agency is responsible for overseeing thousands of warheads that are not currently deployed on missiles, bombers and submarines.

According to an Energy Department spokesperson, the furloughs are due to the "Democrat shutdown."

Roughly 400 employees remain on the job providing security and safety oversight. And the office responsible for moving nuclear weapons around the country remains funded until next week.

— Geoff Brumfiel, NPR

In addition, Nevada Public Radio is reporting more than 1,000 nuclear contractors in Nevada could receive notices by the end of the month, because their work relies on the federal government remaining open.

Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images A temporary closure sign at the Yosemite Museum amid the ongoing federal government shutdown in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Oct. 31.

National Parks are a mixed bag

Across the country, the National Park Service (NPS) have brought their operations to a halt. That includes the National Zoo and other Smithsonian facilities. NPR's Alana Wise reports that the Smithsonian assured the public that animals would still be cared for during the zoo's closure. Animal cams are considered nonessential and will be turned off for the remainder of the shutdown.

As KQED's Sarah Wright and Carly Severn reported, a contingency plan for the NPS says that park roads, lookouts and trails "will generally remain accessible to visitors" for the duration of the shutdown, but other services such as regular road and trail condition updates would not be provided.

Concerns have also been raised about the safety and responsibility of keeping parks open without having a robust number of employees available to conduct critical services.

Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits will continue

Social Security, VA and other benefits will continue.

But employees at Social Security field offices earlier last month said the government shutdown has left them unable to carry out an important service for some recipients. As NPR's Ashley Lopez reports, workers say they are unable to provide benefit verification letters to people calling in to request them. These official letters act as a sort of income verification and are therefore key to obtaining aid like housing assistance, fuel assistance and help from nonprofits.

In an Oct. 21 email to users answering commonly asked questions about how shutdown impacts, SSA noted the online portal can still be used to access benefit verification letters.

Some furloughed employees at the Labor Department were brought back to work, in order to complete the September inflation report, which is a key ingredient used to calculate the cost of living adjustment that Social Security recipients will receive next year. Last week, the SSA said the payments to recipients will increase by 2.8% next year, or an increase of about $56 per month starting in January.

Read more on how a fight over health policy led to the government shutdown from NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin.

ICE will mostly continue uninterrupted

Immigration cases and enforcement are proceeding as usual during the government shutdown, with a few small exceptions. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that the employees in the Office of Detention Oversight, which inspects immigration detention centers, are currently not working. "We hope Democrats will open up the government swiftly so that this office can resume its work," McLaughlin said.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS law enforcement, including ICE agents, will be paid for work done during the shutdown.

"More than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers across DHS including those serving in CBP, ICE, Secret Service, TSA and other critical mission areas will be paid for all hours worked during the shutdown period," Noem posted on X last month. "By Wednesday, October 22, law enforcement officers will receive a "super check" — which covers the 4 days lost, their overtime, and their next pay period."

— Ximena Bustillo, NPR

Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 3. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday due to staffing, according to an advisory.

Flying could be challenging

The government shutdown is taking a growing toll on the nation's air traffic controllers, who are working without pay, so the Federal Aviation Administration plans to reduce air traffic by 10% at many busy airports, the agency said Wednesday. The FAA says flight cuts will be phased in over several days; airlines tell NPR that changes only affect domestic flights.

The FAA plans to reduce air traffic in 40 "high-volume markets" beginning on Friday. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters the agency wants to reduce the pressure at those airports before safety is compromised.

"We just can't ignore it," Bedford said, "when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating."

Some air traffic controllers have taken on second jobs to support themselves during the shutdown, and many have called in sick. That's led to staffing shortages and extensive delays at some airports, raising concerns about more widespread travel chaos if the shutdown continues.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy insists the U.S. air travel system is safe, and that the Federal Aviation Administration will continue to reroute and limit the number of planes in order to keep it that way.

Duffy said the administration could be forced to close some of the nation's airspace if the government shutdown continues into next week and controllers miss a second full paycheck.

"You will see mass flight delays, you'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it," Duffy said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Department says that federal subsidies for rural air travel will continue through Nov. 18.

Read more on what a shortage of air traffic controllers could do to bring an end to the shutdown, here.

– Joel Rose, NPR

Michael Yanow / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images Visitors look at the Liberty Bell from outside the Liberty Bell Center because of the U.S. government shutdown in Philadelphia on Oct. 24.

The impact of the shutdown looks different in different parts of the country

Some states across the country are uniquely positioned to feel the impact of the government shutdown. Reporters from the NPR Network are digging into the ways the government shutdown is playing out in their region.

Here's what we know so far about how the shutdown is affecting specific communities across the country:

Alaska

The roughly 66,000 Alaskans who participate in the federally funded, state-run SNAP program did not have their cards refilled on Saturday. Alaska will use state funds to fill their SNAP cards and help food banks amid federal delays. [Alaska Public Media]

About 15,000 federal employees live in Alaska, one of the highest percentages of federal employees when compared with other states. President Trump's threat that federal employees could receive termination notices increases the uncertainty around how this crucial workforce to Alaska's economy could be affected. [Alaska Public Media]

For more on the impact in Alaska, head to Alaska Public Media.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is allocating $1.8 million in emergency state aid [KNAU] She conceded that was only a "drop in the bucket" compared to Arizonans' needs. [KJZZ] She said she would not spend state funds to keep Grand Canyon National Park open. [KJZZ]

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport joined a handful of other airports across the country that have refused to display a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. [KJZZ]

California

Colorado

The state is providing funds to operate two visitor centers at Rocky Mountain National Park. Sites and lands in Colorado operated by the National Park Service are open, but "some services may be limited or unavailable," according to the agency's website. [Colorado Public Radio]

In Colorado, the federal government employs thousands of workers at federal laboratories, environmental agencies and about 50,000 federal civilian employees working for departments like Agriculture, Interior and Veterans Affairs. [Colorado Public Radio]

Court documents show almost 200 Colorado-based positions that the Interior Department wants to cut. [Colorado Public Radio]

Unemployment claims from Colorado's federal workers are surging amid the U.S. government shutdown. 1,946 furloughed federal employees have applied for unemployment benefits so far. [Colorado Public Radio]

Several Colorado credit unions are already issuing Government Relief Loans to help workers make ends meet. These short-term loans charge no interest as long as they're paid off within six months. [Colorado Public Radio]

Coloradans: Been impacted by the federal government shutdown? Colorado Public Radio wants to hear from you.

Connecticut

Connecticut will spend $3 million, which will stretch about two weeks, to partially supplement federal food aid benefits through the nonprofit Connecticut Foodshare. [WSHU]

Connecticut has a $2.5 billion budget surplus this year — its second largest in history. Advocates are asking Lamont to consider using it to help offset the federal shortfall. Legislative leaders are considering appropriating the money during a special session next month. [WSHU]

Georgia

The government shutdown triggered a wave of closures of Head Start centers, leaving students who are from low-income households, are homeless or are in foster care without preschool. [WABE]

Kemp has said he will not release any funds for Head Start, SNAP, or other federal programs. [WABE] He instead called on Georgia's two Democratic senators to vote to reopen the government, calling SNAP benefits running out "the latest example of D.C. Democrats putting bad politics over the people they claim to care about." [Georgia Public Broadcasting]

For federal workers living paycheck to paycheck, one option to get through being furloughed could be filing for unemployment insurance, Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes said. The employees will have to pay the benefits back once the shutdown ends and they receive back pay, but the benefits can help them make ends meet while they are not being paid. [GPB]

Georgia farmers could also face delays in block grant funding and commodity data they rely on during the time-sensitive season of planting and harvesting. [NPR]

Hawaii

Uncertainty surrounding the distribution of SNAP benefits and ongoing furloughs during the government shutdown is straining federal employees in Hawai'i. A food pantry in Oʻahu food pantry added an extra day of distributions specifically for federal workers. [Hawai'i Public Radio]

Hawaii is setting aside $100 million to help eligible families with housing and utility payments. [Hawai'i Public Radio]

Farmers in Hawaii also worry about the impacts of the lapse in SNAP funding, as they rely on selling their produce at markets and grocery stores that serve SNAP users. [Hawai'i Public Radio]

University of Hawaiʻi is paying affected employees out of pocket during shutdown. Over 830 University of Hawaiʻi employees are at least partially paid through federal dollars, with thousands more in positions that are fully federally funded. UH has been able to pay them with internal funds, but it costs more than $20 million a pay period — every two weeks — for the system to match their salaries. [Hawaiʻi Public Radio]

For more on the impact in Hawai'i, head to Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order to direct $20 million in state funding from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the BRIDGE Fund to support food banks across Illinois. The state's BRIDGE reserve fund has about $100 million in it and was created to fill short-term needs in response to Trump administration actions. [WBEZ].

Food pantries and pop-ups on the South and West sides of Chicago were hit with long lines on Saturday [WEBZ].

Three workers who spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times said they haven't been furloughed, but they've dealt with uncertainties and fragmented coordination since the federal government shut down Oct. 1 on top of a year of uncertainty. [Chicago Public Media]

said they haven't been furloughed, but they've dealt with uncertainties and fragmented coordination since the federal government shut down Oct. 1 on top of a year of uncertainty. [Chicago Public Media] Pritzker also signed an executive order to mobilize state support for farmers who have been feeling the impact of Trump's tariffs, including soybean prices dropping and leaving farmers with losses of $100 to $200 per acre. [WBEZ]

Indiana

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins visited Indiana for the National FFA Convention and Expo and spoke about SNAP benefits. She blamed Democrats' refusal to approve stop-gap funding: "Even if we could, we're going to be back at this same conversation in two weeks when it runs out again," she said. [WFYI]

An estimated 24,000 civilians in Indiana work for the federal government. Gleaners Food Bank set up food distribution systems to help federal workers in Indiana impacted by the shutdown. [WFYI]

Nonprofits that serve lower-income families in Southern Indiana say they're worried about the shutdown exacerbating food insecurity in the area. [Louisville Public Media]

Iowa

Over 60,000 Iowans participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. [IPR]

Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been meeting with the state's six regional food banks. HHS will use existing state funds to match cash donations to the food banks up to $1 million [Iowa Public Radio]

Kansas

Jimmy Chen, who grew up living with food insecurity in Kansas City, made a free app for people on food stamps. His company is giving some of its users $50 each to help offset the government's delayed SNAP payments. [KCUR]

During the last two shutdowns, the USDA did not publish its monthly crop reports. This comes at an inconvenient time as Midwest farmers are in harvest season. [KCUR]

For more on the impact in Kansas City, head to KCUR.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear has been "noncommittal" toward the idea of holding a special legislative session on SNAP funding. [Louisville Public Media]

State Rep. Nancy Tate said that she supports holding a special legislative session to consider how the state could help food banks: "They're the people that are on the front line." [WKU]

Food Pantries called for extra support in navigating the SNAP benefits cliff. [Louisville Public Media]



Louisiana

Gov. Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency to fund Louisiana SNAP benefits amid federal shutdown. The initial round of funding will come from the Louisiana Department of Health. Legislators also have the option to tap into a state reserve fund to subsidize future months and have approved the initial $150 million ask. [WWNO/WRKF]

Some Head Start providers in Louisiana have taken out loans to keep operating if the government shutdown stretches into its second month. [WWNO]

The National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, is managed by FEMA and provides flood insurance to those who don't have a private option. It has grown in size as most homeowners' insurance policies across the U.S. have dropped flood damage entirely. It covers nearly half a million Louisianans. Policyholders with expiring contracts could lose coverage and funds to pay claims have dropped $30 billion due to the shutdown. [WWNO/WRKF]

For more on the impact in Louisiana, head to WWNO/WRKF.

Maine

Maine receives $29 million monthly for roughly 170,000 residents who are on SNAP. [Maine Public]

Officials from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services say they are still waiting for guidance from the Trump administration about when food assistance money will be available. "Once that direction is received, the department stands ready to issue payments to eligible recipients as quickly as possible," Lindsay Hammes, spokeswoman for DHHS said. [Maine Public]

Even though much of the staff of Acadia National Park in Maine has been furloughed, it has still been busy at the park. [Maine Public]

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Thursday, citing widespread economic disruption, and allocated $10 million to food banks and partner organizations across the state. [WAMU]

Prince George's County is home to more than 60,000 federal workers. The Capital Area Food Bank has been distributing food to federal workers affected by the shutdown. But the timing is a double burden: The Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [WAMU]

Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey said she won't tap Massachusetts' multi-billion-dollar rainy day account to shore up federal food benefits. Instead, she announced $4 million from another state fund, doubling the state's regular November payment to food banks. [WBUR]

Still, food banks warned they can't make up for the 56 million meals SNAP benefits would typically cover in Massachusetts this month. On Saturday, the first day of the freeze, nearly 600 people waited in line outside a health center for just one bag of groceries. [WBUR]

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and House Republican leaders announced a plan to use $4.5 million in state money for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. [WEMU]

Michigan food pantries say they're already overwhelmed by the demand, including from SNAP recipients. [Michigan Public]

More than 9,700 Michigan retailers accept SNAP benefits. In 2023, those retailers redeemed more than $3.6 billion in benefits. Many of those places are now bracing for uncertainty. [Michigan Public]

Some Michigan counties have taken extra steps. Washtenaw County Commissioners scheduled a vote to allocate funding from the Older Persons' Millage to various food assistance programs. "We had to think about what we could do to try to shore some of this up to try and help a little bit,"Commission Chair Katie Scott said. [WEMU]

Minnesota

The head of Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth and Families said SNAP recipients in the state can expect to receive partial benefits this month although the timeline is unclear. [MPR News]

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency state funding for Minnesota's food pantries as the federal shutdown continues. [MPR News]

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves attacked Democrats in Congress for the shutdown, saying on X that his state is unable to cover the costs, "There is sadly no simple way for state government to just step in and pay the hundreds of millions of dollars in harm that this shutdown by the Washington Democrats is causing."

Reeves announced that he has requested a waiver from the USDA to ban the purchase of unhealthy processed foods and drinks using SNAP benefits, and allow the purchase of hot prepared chicken.

Missouri

Roughly 650,000 Missourians will not receive SNAP benefits for the month of November due to the ongoing government shutdown. [St. Louis Public Radio]

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis are temporarily closed, with National Park Service work largely on hold. [St. Louis Public Radio] The Gateway Arch briefly reopened, but closed again once the shutdown went into its second month.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced funding for Missouri food aid programs. The state is transferring $10.6 million to Missouri Area Agencies on Aging to provide meals to seniors across the state. Another $5 million will be given to food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding. [St. Louis Public Radio]

New Hampshire

SNAP serves more than 75,000 people in New Hampshire. New Hampshire food assistance programs will receive an influx of $2 million in state funding for more than 75,000 state residents who rely on SNAP. [NHPR]

On Oct. 7, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the veteran appropriator who has helped broker past bipartisan deals, told NPR, she has been working behind the scenes with senators from both parties to "find common ground." [NPR]

Gov. Kelly Ayotte announced Monday mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 5, and encouraged Granite Staters who could to make a donation to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

For more on the impact in New Hampshire, head to NHPR.

North Dakota

The state-owned Bank of North Dakota is partnering with local banks and credit unions to provide short-term low interest loans to federal government employees and members of the armed services stationed in North Dakota, if they experience financial hardship because of the federal government shutdown. [Prairie Public]

Gov. Kelly Armstrong announced he has directed more than $1.5 million in state funds to support food assistance programs. He said the state possesses the resources to respond to the shortfall — but not the infrastructure. "We're still trying to get more guidance to figure out if there's a way we can lessen the impact." [Prairie Public]

For more on the impact in North Dakota, head to Prairie Public.

Oklahoma

With the federal government shut down, National Park rangers are not present at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. Victims, family members and first responders are stepping in to educate visitors on the location's story.⁠ [KOSU]

Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton announced a vote to make $1 million a week available to Oklahoma food banks. It comes from the $7.8 million State Emergency Fund and would last up to seven weeks. [KOSU]

Oregon

Oregon's political representatives espouse opposing statements about who is to blame for the shutdown depending on their political party [OPB].

Gov. Tina Kotek announced she's sending $5 million in state funding to food banks. The governor is tapping unspent funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the federal program that aids low-income families with children. [OPB]

Pennsylvania

Despite a court ordering the federal government to pay at least partial November food assistance benefits, Pennsylvanians likely won't see that aid anytime soon — due to an extremely complex and cumbersome process federal officials are requiring — according to state human services officials. [WESA]

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania-based federal workers furloughed during the government shutdown may be eligible for unemployment compensation through the state Department of Labor & Industry. [WITF]

The SNAP freeze comes at the same time as the commonwealth's own budget impasse, which has stalled billions of dollars meant for schools and social services. [WHYY]

"The Commonwealth cannot backfill these costs," Pennsylvania human services officials said in a statement. [WESA]

Tennessee

There are several levers federal and state officials could pull to keep 700,000 Tennesseans from losing food aid. But as of now, it seems no one is touching them. [WPLN]

Timmeshia Fleming is a mother of three in Nashville who has used SNAP benefits off and on for years. She said interruptions and delays mean money has to go to food instead of other bills. She told WPLN, it's especially harrowing when it comes without ample warning. [WPLN]

Texas

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has so far dodged the worst of flight delays caused by the federal government shutdown. But as the shutdown drags, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Austin's chronically short-staffed tower [KUT].

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food purchasing support to approximately 3.5 million Texans, including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month. [KUT]

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees who inspect cargo at the 32 other official ports of entry are among the essential federal workers who must remain on the job unpaid. The longer the shutdown lasts, the greater the risk of cargo backups at these Texas ports due to unpaid employees calling in sick. [Houston Public Media]

Utah

In Ogden, Utah, about 10 percent work for the IRS, and when federal workers stop getting paychecks, impacts are felt quickly and broadly. [KUER]

State leaders have pledged $500,000 a week to Utah Food Bank to support Utahns who rely on federal government food assistance, up to $4 million. [KUER]

The connection between economic stress and domestic violence is long established. Some domestic violence service providers in the state worry the resulting stress from the shutdown could lead to more violence at home. [KUER]

Vermont

Vermont's Democratic congresswoman Becca Balint called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring House Republicans back to the negotiating table: "It's astounding," she said. "We have never had a Speaker of the House give up all of his power and authority — and by extension, all of our authority — by disbanding the House." [Vermont Public]

Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders have approved a $6.3 million plan to backfill food benefits for 15 days but the Department for Children and Families says it might not be able to transfer that money to recipients' Electronic Benefits Transfer cards until Nov. 7. [Vermont Public]

Lawmakers and the governor allocated $250,000 to bolster supplies at local food banks in the meantime. Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said that figure falls well short of the lost buying power SNAP recipients will experience in the meantime. [Vermont Public]

Most Head Start programs in Vermont are not being immediately affected by the federal government shutdown, but that could change if the shutdown continues for another month. [Vermont Public]

Meanwhile, Vermont is waiting on more than $22 million in federal funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance, or LIHEAP, which helps people who can't afford to fill their heating tanks this winter. [Vermont Public]

For more on the impact in Vermont, head to Vermont Public.

Washington

The Employment Security Department says the 80,000 federal workers in Washington State may qualify for unemployment benefits. [OPB]

Gov. Bob Ferguson directed more than $2 million per week to support local food banks and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell authorized up to $4 million per month in food assistance. [KUOW]

A Bremerton food bank has launched extra hours for federal employees working without pay [KUOW]

Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon declared a public welfare emergency on Friday, authorizing the state to spend up to $10 million to offset the loss of SNAP benefits. The Wyoming Department of Family Services is working to distribute the money to organizations running food pantries across the state. [Wyoming Public Media]

For more on the impact in Wyoming, head to Wyoming Public Media.

NPR's Anusha Mathur, Padma Rama, Emily Alfin Johnson and Heidi Glenn edited this piece.

