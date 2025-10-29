Donate
Anders Ibsen and John Hines face off in Tacoma mayor's race

Published October 29, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT

Two experienced politicians with similar bios are running to be Tacoma’s mayor.

Tacoma City Councilmember John Hines is facing off against former Councilmember Anders Ibsen.

Voters will decide next week who they want to see step up as mayor to help make important decisions such as hiring a new city manager and police chief.

The final day to turn in your ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

