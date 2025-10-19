Sunday Puzzle: Anagrams from a hotel room

On-air challenge

Every answer is an anagram of something you would or might find in a hotel room. (Ex. MAP + L --> LAMP)

1. RICH + A

2. HORSE +W

3. ANKLET + B

4. RANGES + H

5. OOMPAH + S

6. SEDERS + R

7. CREAKY + D

8. STREAMS + T

9. RIPPLES + S

10. NOVELTIES + I

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Joel Moorhead, of Downers Grove, Ill. Think of a word that means exceptionally good. Add two letters at the end of to make a word that means the exact opposite. What words are these?

Challenge answer

Superb, superbad

Winner

Matt Walsh of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something to drink in two words. Rearrange the letters to spell a famous prison and a means of getting out of prison. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, October 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

