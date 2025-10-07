Donate
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard workers go without pay amid government shutdown

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:31 PM PDT

Regional labor leaders gathered in Bremerton last week to discuss the hardships posed by the ongoing federal government shutdown that are facing workers at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

About a third of the approximately 80,000 federal workers in Washington's 6th Congressional District, which covers swaths of Tacoma, Kitsap County and the Olympic Peninsula. Many are furloughed or working without pay because of the shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, who represents the district, announced on Friday that she is co-sponsoring a bipartisan effort to allow navy shipyard workers to be paid during a government shutdown.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
