Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WA state lawmakers say health insurance will skyrocket if federal subsidies expire

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:29 PM PDT

Washington state officials joined congressional Democratic leaders on Friday in calling on Republicans to extend federal health insurance subsidies. The Affordable Care Act tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year, which could cause insurance prices to spike.

State officials estimate around 80,000 people in Washington will lose their health insurance if the pandemic-era subsidies end.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
Affordable Care Actwashington statehealth insuranceKim Schrier
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
See stories by Mitch Borden
Related Content