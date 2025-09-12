WA state lawmakers say health insurance will skyrocket if federal subsidies expire
Washington state officials joined congressional Democratic leaders on Friday in calling on Republicans to extend federal health insurance subsidies. The Affordable Care Act tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year, which could cause insurance prices to spike.
State officials estimate around 80,000 people in Washington will lose their health insurance if the pandemic-era subsidies end.
