The Seattle Mariners defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday

The Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals Monday night, 6-to-2. Catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 33rd home run of the season, the most in the MLB. But the night belonged to outfielder Randy Arozarena. He hit two home runs in back-to-back plate appearances. His first was a solo shot. His second drove in three runs, as heard on Root Sports Northwest. Game two of the four-game series takes place Tuesday, July 1, at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch set for 6:40.

