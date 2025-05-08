Second day of conclave begins to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY — The second day of the conclave to elect a new pope began on Thursday, as 133 Catholic cardinals are re-entering the Sistine Chapel, where the secret balloting is held.

Wednesday, the first day of the conclave, ended with black smoke streaming from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the cardinals had not chosen a new pontiff to succeed the late Pope Francis. A two-thirds majority vote is needed for election.

By tradition, there was one round of voting on Wednesday. On Thursday and the days following there will be four rounds of voting each day — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — until a new pope is elected.

As the conclave began, St. Peter's Square was draped in sunlight, shimmering behind the dome of the basilica. People gathered in small groups to chat as they waited for the famed smoke to waft from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Some positioned themselves in the shade or sat on the ground.

The crowd was made up of people of all ages, and different languages. Clergy and laity, faithful and curious, novice and veteran attendees all packed into the world's tiniest country to be a part of the historical moment.

Even though onlookers expected black smoke on the first evening of the conclave, pilgrim Ceci Triska said there was a sense of "quiet anticipation" among the crowd. Triska came with a group of friends from Texas. She said she didn't have a favorite potential pope in mind, but instead was looking for higher guidance. "We've been praying for the Holy Spirit to take over. Whatever God's will, it's going to be great," Triska said.

Black smoke streaming from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel signals the cardinal electors have not reached agreement on the next pope. White smoke signals the cardinals have elected a new pope.

Patrizia Silveri was born in Rome and said she hopes for an Italian pope. "The pope is like family for the Roman citizens," said Silveri. "And so we consider the pope as our business."

Mireia Mejias is a 20-year-old student from Spain who is studying in Italy. As a young Catholic, she said she is hoping the new pope will follow in Francis' legacy.

"I hope that the next pope is also a leader for non-Catholics. Because for me, Christ is universal and the church should be universal," said Mejias.

