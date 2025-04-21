Donate
Israeli probe finds 'professional failures' in killing of 15 Palestinian medics

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
A Martínez
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:15 AM PDT

An Israeli investigation found "professional failures" occurred in last month's killing of 15 Palestinian medics by Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
