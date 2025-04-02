Public can comment this month on noise from Navy Growler jets

Frequent noise from Growler jets as they train on Whidbey Island is part of the picture for people who live and work there. They have a chance to voice their concerns in person this week, as the U.S. Navy holds public meetings on new environmental analysis of the jets’ impacts.

One of the Navy’s in-person meetings for public comment takes place Wednesday in Coupeville and there’s an online meeting Thursday evening. Written comments will be accepted through April 28.

