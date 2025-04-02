Donate
Public can comment this month on noise from Navy Growler jets

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:19 PM PDT

Frequent noise from Growler jets as they train on Whidbey Island is part of the picture for people who live and work there. They have a chance to voice their concerns in person this week, as the U.S. Navy holds public meetings on new environmental analysis of the jets’ impacts.

One of the Navy’s in-person meetings for public comment takes place Wednesday in Coupeville and there’s an online meeting Thursday evening. Written comments will be accepted through April 28.

Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
