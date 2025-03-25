A letter from the General Manager regarding the DOGE subcommittee hearings

Dear friends of KNKX,

2025 is off to a chaotic and challenging start.

It’s true for many individuals and organizations, and it’s true for KNKX and public media stations around the country, as well.

Public media, as we know it, exists thanks to the creation of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in 1967. Created by Congress and signed by President Johnson, it provides us all with news and music without political or commercial influence. Since then, congressional leaders and presidents of both parties have regularly affirmed their support for its value.

I can honestly say that public media and its values have never been more vulnerable than they are now. Not only is funding for the CPB “on the chopping block,” but public media networks and stations have been targeted with politicized investigations and threats to federal funding.

That continues this week, when a DOGE subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), will hear testimony from the leaders of PBS and NPR to investigate “demonstrably biased news coverage.” The name of the hearing? “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.”

I probably don’t need to tell you how strongly I disagree with this characterization of our work.

At KNKX, we are proud to bring nonpartisan news to listeners all over Western Washington. Whether you live in a rural, suburban, or urban area, KNKX is dedicated to bringing you fact-based news about your community. This is coverage that builds understanding and connection throughout our region at a time when so many forces seek to divide us.

And the music we play inspires, delights, and transcends. Jazz and blues are considered uniquely American art forms, and we are proud to bring this incredible music to our listeners (and, indeed, to the world via Jazz24).

So, before the hearings begin on Wednesday, let’s set the record straight.



KNKX is independent. Financial support from individual listeners and businesses in our community allows KNKX to operate independently, and without influence from corporate, political, or university interests.

KNKX journalists follow a code of ethics. We subscribe to the NPR code of ethics, and it guides our reporting to ensure fair and accurate coverage.

KNKX gets it right. In a sea of misinformation and disinformation, we fact-check our news and make sure what we are bringing you is timely, useful, and—above all—accurate.

KNKX is funded mainly by our listeners. Roughly 80% of our revenue comes from our listeners. This is our most reliable and resilient source of funding.

Another 6% of our budget comes from the CPB. Our last grant amounted to $593,000, and the CPB further helps with other costs that KNKX would be forced to pay if this source of funding disappeared.

Federal funding for public broadcasting currently totals $535 million per year, which equals approximately $1.60 per American annually. This is the funding DOGE Committee Chair Greene is referencing when she says, "Federal taxpayers should not be forced to pay for one-sided reporting, which attacks over half the country to protect and promote its own political interests."

At a time when the values that inform our work are under attack, we appreciate knowing that we are part of a community of listeners all over the region. You sustain our work, and we are deeply appreciative of it. If you are so inspired, I invite you to learn more about how you can stand up for KNKX and public media. And please consider making a gift to KNKX today. It is our Spring Fund Drive, and there has never been a better time to make a gift or increase your monthly donation.

Thank you for your ongoing support,

David Fischer

President & General Manager

KNKX Public Radio