Stand up for KNKX and public media

Tomorrow, March 6, KNKX and public media organizations around the country will be marking Protect My Public Media Day. This is a national day of action to celebrate and defend public media around the country.



Why does public media need to be protected?

Right now, public media and its values are under attack. Politically motivated hearings and investigations are being used to help justify the proposed elimination of federal appropriations to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which provides funding to KNKX and more than 1,500 public media organizations around the country.

At KNKX, the vast majority of our funding—nearly 80%—comes from you and our listening community. But, for decades, annual CPB funding has also provided a substantial base for our daily operations. Last year that support totaled $593,000. This is a vital funding source that allows KNKX to continue providing the services you rely on.



What’s at stake?

In a time of misinformation, disinformation and unreliable, AI-generated content, KNKX produces fact-based news covering our unique region, free from any corporate, government, or university influence.

We produce vital news and inspiring music accessible to communities around Western Washington, all without a paywall or other fee for service.

Our FM radio footprint is the largest in Washington state and is a crucial part of our region’s Emergency Alert System, serving rural and urban communities alike.

Without this key funding source, KNKX will be forced to make painful decisions about our core service, at a time when listeners need it the most.



What can you do?

We are asking you to stand up on Protect My Public Media Day and tell your elected leaders that KNKX and public media are important to you.

You can…



Take the pledge to protect public media at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org . Protect My Public Media is organizing this day of action and can help connect you to our congressional leaders.

Protect My Public Media is organizing this day of action and can help connect you to our congressional leaders. Share your public media story with KNKX. Your stories will help us tell the story of why KNKX matters to our community.

Your stories will help us tell the story of why KNKX matters to our community. Support KNKX with a donation. You can make a gift, increase your existing sustaining gift, or consider becoming a Leadership Circle donor.

Together, we can make it clear to our elected leaders that public media is essential and must be safeguarded. Please take a stand for the future of KNKX.