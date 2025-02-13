Gov. Ferguson concerned Trump cuts will worsen WA budget woes

As Washington officials grapple with how to close a looming multibillion dollar budget gap in state spending, they’re raising concerns over whether federal cuts will add to the challenge.

About a third of Washington’s budget comes from the federal government, and the Trump administration is taking drastic steps to cut back how much the feds spend.

“What he’s doing is making our budget situation not just worse, but potentially a lot worse – and our budget challenges are significant to start with,” Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

Some agencies are struggling to access federal grant dollars as the Trump administration has stifled the flow of funds.

Ferguson noted Thursday that federal dollars for a solar power program were inaccessible at the start of this week, and then temporarily available before access was frozen once again.

Ferguson has already ordered state agencies to cut spending by about 6% to help close a looming gap in the budget. Ferguson has also called new taxes a “last resort” to fill that gap. He didn’t say whether new taxes should prop up local programs that could be cut by the feds. The governor will release more details on his spending plans later this month.

Other Washington officials are becoming increasingly alarmed as the Trump administration continues on its path to scale back various federal agencies and programs, despite multiple lawsuits challenging the president’s authority to do so without approval from Congress.

Amid the uncertainty, Washington’s legislative leaders have said cuts to key health programs and other federally supported services would be virtually impossible to cover at the state level.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs called on members of Congress to preserve funding for a key cybersecurity agency that helps secure elections systems, particularly in rural counties.

Washington officials are also condemning other actions taken by the Trump administration on a slate of issues in addition to the funding changes – specifically on diversity, immigration and transgender health care.

Attorney General Nick Brown, who is part of multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration, said he has a message for the president:

“Follow the damn law – it’s not that hard. But time and time again this president has exhibited his disdain for the U.S. constitution,” he said.

Ferguson says he remains committed to working with Trump where their views align, but that the president is “making it tough.”

