Seattle's commercial real estate market remains strong after major loan default
In a blow to Seattle real estate, a prominent developer has defaulted on a 240-million dollar loan.
The loan default could cost developer Martin Selig two high-profile buildings: a South Lake Union office tower and the former Federal Reserve building on Second Ave.
But as KNKX reporter Gabriel Spitzer explains, experts still see strength in the city’s commercial real estate market.
