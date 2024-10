The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 10 finalists for the 2025 Ford C. Frick Award. It's given to one baseball broadcaster each year for excellence in broadcasting. And, this year, a local voice is on the list.

Root Sports Northwest announcer Dave Sims is one of the finalists. He's been calling Mariners games on television for the last 20 years.

