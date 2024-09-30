Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research finds isolation during the pandemic affected teen's brains

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:46 AM PDT

Isolation during the height of pandemic lockdown had a greater effect on the brains of teen girls as opposed to teen boys. That’s one of the main takeaways from new research from the University of Washington Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences.

The study began in 2018 as a way of further understanding how the adolescent brain typically develops. But then the pandemic happened, along with lockdowns and remote learning.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
UW researchcoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19Teenagersbrain science
Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt joined KNKX in October 2022 as All Things Considered host/reporter. He came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE. Contact him at emoffatt@knkx.org.
See stories by Emil Moffatt
Related Content