Research finds isolation during the pandemic affected teen's brains
Isolation during the height of pandemic lockdown had a greater effect on the brains of teen girls as opposed to teen boys. That’s one of the main takeaways from new research from the University of Washington Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences.
The study began in 2018 as a way of further understanding how the adolescent brain typically develops. But then the pandemic happened, along with lockdowns and remote learning.
