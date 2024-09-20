Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Netflix documentary follows teens participating in high-level Mariachi competitions

By Leila Fadel,
Destinee Adams
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:14 AM PDT

A documentary follows the world of competitive high-school mariachi performance. "Going Varsity in Mariachi" is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams (she/her) is a temporary news assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. In May 2022, a month before joining Morning Edition, she earned a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. During her undergraduate career, she interned at the Stillwater News Press (Okla.) and participated in NPR's Next Generation Radio. In 2020, she wrote about George Floyd's impact on Black Americans, and in the following years she covered transgender identity and unpopular Black history in the South. Adams was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Related Content