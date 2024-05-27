Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering legendary Disney songwriter Richard Sherman

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Linah MohammadErika Ryan
Published May 27, 2024 at 1:28 PM PDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the Chief Creative Officer of the Disney Theatrical Group, Thomas Schumacher, about the legacy of Disney songwriter Richard Sherman.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Related Content