Supreme Court to hear arguments in Trump immunity case in April

Updated February 28, 2024 at 5:41 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments the week of April 22 in a high-stakes dispute over whether former President Donald Trump enjoys immunity from federal criminal prosecution.

The order from the court Wednesday keeps Trump's prosecution in the Jan. 6 case on hold, for at least a few more months.

The justices said, in an unsigned order, that their review would be limited to a single question: "Whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office."

The issue is one of first impression for the Supreme Court, since no former president has ever faced criminal charges.

The decision amounts to, at minimum, another short-term victory for Trump, and it means the trial originally set to begin in Washington, D.C., in early March could be delayed until late summer or even after the November election in which Trump is the Republican front-runner.

Trump has argued the case amounts to election interference and that going to trial this year would burden his ability to run a political campaign. His attorneys said it would be a challenge to sift through the heavy volume of documents in this case.

Trump is fighting 91 criminal charges in four different jurisdictions, related to his effort to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and other alleged misdeeds that involve retention of classified documents and hush-money payments to an adult film actress.

Special counsel Jack Smith had urged the Supreme Court to swiftly reject Trump's claims, arguing the charged crimes "strike at the heart of our democracy."

"Delay in the resolution of these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict — a compelling interest in every criminal case and one that has unique national importance here, as it involves federal criminal charges against a former President for alleged criminal efforts to overturn the results of the Presidential election, including through the use of official power," Smith and his team wrote in a recent filing to the justices.

Three judges on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., unanimously sided with prosecutors earlier this month.

"We cannot accept that the office of the Presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter," the D.C. circuit judges wrote. Doing so, they said, "would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three branches."

If Trump regains the White House, he could order his Justice Department to drop the case related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the Capitol, or even attempt to pardon himself.

The immunity issue is far from the only question involving Trump to reach the nation's highest court. The justices have yet to decide a separate dispute about whether Trump is disqualified from the primary ballot in Colorado over his efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

And they've scheduled argument in another case related to the Capitol riot for April 16. In that case, they'll consider whether prosecutors overreached when they used an obstruction law Congress passed after financial scandals to charge hundreds of people with disrupting the electoral count.

Two of the four charges against Trump in the D.C. prosecution could be wiped away if a majority of the Supreme Court determines that Justice Department charging strategy went too far.

