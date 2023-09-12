Warmer water brings big, exotic species into the Salish Sea

Marine heat is causing some unusual species to show up in Puget Sound and the Salish Sea. Recent reports include two sightings of six-foot-long Sunfish near Tacoma. Also recently seen: a huge bluefin tuna in the San Juan Islands.

It may be impressive, but it’s not all that surprising that people are starting to see these exotic species in the northwest, said Elliott Hazen with NOAA Fisheries Southwest Science Center. He told KNKX they respond to ocean temperatures and they follow their preferred prey. He co-authored a new paper on how marine heat affects the distribution of Apex predators.

"The real question is, when does it you know, when does it become the new normal," Hazen said. "Like, are we going to be seeing sunfish every year now in Puget Sound? And maybe that's a cool tourist tourism opportunity. Bluefin tuna in San Juan Islands, you know, are we accounting for that in our tourism or fisheries management as well?"

Bluefin is the largest species of tuna – extremely valuable as a commercial crop.

Hazen said it’s possible that these sightings are still anomalies. NOAA Fisheries is encouraging people who use social media to follow the agency and report any unusual marine life they see, to help researchers track the changes.