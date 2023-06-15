Accessing KNKX's New Seattle Studios

KNKX's Seattle Studios are located at 1501 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

Transportation and Parking Information:

Rideshare or public transit is recommended. If you are driving, the nearest parking can be found on the street or in the Pike Place Market Parking Garage (entrances at 1531 Western Ave and 1530 Alaskan Way). Please note this is a paid lot.

Exit the garage on the Western Ave level then walk south (down the hill) on Western Ave to the KNKX studio building (look for the green awning underneath the KNKX sign).

From the Western Avenue entrance, there are about 10 steps to walk up to get into the building. ADA and people with accessibility concerns can enter the building from the Alaskan Way (waterfront) side across from the Seattle Aquarium, and take the elevator up to the 5th floor.

Accessible Parking and Entrance Information:

If you are arriving via car, the Pike Place Market Parking Garage just north of the building has accessible parking on each level near the elevators. Take the elevator to level 6 (Western Avenue) and walk to the Fix/Madore Building, a short distance on your right.

If you are arriving via public transit, we recommend you follow the instructions for getting to KNKX's Seattle studios from Pike Place Market off 1st Avenue.

Pike Place Market Parking Garage Information:

The Pike Place Market Parking Garage has three entrances/exits, offering daily parking from 5am-2am. The three entrances are:

1531 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

1901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

1530 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Additional Parking Garages / Lots above Pike Place Market:

West Edge Garage, 2nd and Pike

Liberty - Parking Lot 1516 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Republic Parking (Century Square Parking Garage), 334 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101

Lots below Pike Place Market:

Waterfront Parking, 1422 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Republic Parking Lot 30-179, 1400 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

How to get to the KNKX Seattle Studios from Pike Place Market:

From 1st Avenue, enter the Market under the red “Farmers Market” sign (fish throwers are on your left) - follow the signs to the Rotary Grocery. Take the elevator down to level 1 (Western Avenue). The studio is across the street on Western.

From 1st Avenue, enter the Market under the red “Farmers Market” sign (fish throwers are on your left). Turn right and walk a short distance through the Market past several stalls until you see a big Loback’s sign. Turn left and take the skybridge to the Pike Place Market Garage elevators and go down to the Western Avenue level. When you get to the sidewalk on Western, turn right and walk to the Fix/Madore Building that houses our studio, which is a short distance on your right.

From 1st Avenue, follow the sign to Post Alley, then take the stairs down to Western Avenue and cross the street to the studio.