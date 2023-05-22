STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A restaurant in Philadelphia wants you to return to the gold standard of hamburgers. That's what Drury Beer Hall is calling its wagyu burger that comes complete with caviar, fresh black truffle and lobster meat, all wrapped in gold leaf and served with cognac. It's believed to be Philly's most expensive burger, selling for a mere $700. You could also pay less than $10 for a cheesesteak, but who am I to judge?

