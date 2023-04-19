Utah is in a state of emergency as melting snow is likely to cause months of flooding

A state of emergency was issued in Utah Tuesday after record levels of snow have started to melt, causing flooding, Gov. Spencer Cox said.

The melting could continue for months and cause events, such as avalanches, landslides, mudslides and rockslides, the memo said.

Under a state of emergency, Utah will tap into funds from its disaster recovery account and be able to request additional funding from federal and other states' agencies. The Division of Emergency Management has already deployed more than 1 million sandbags throughout the state to prepare for the flooding.

This past winter, snowpack levels in Utah were at or above 200% in some areas, the memo said.

