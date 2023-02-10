18th Annual Seattle Children's Film Festival aims to 'pop' kids' bubble
One of the largest film festivals on the west coast just for children and families is currently underway in Seattle. The Northwest Film Forum's Children's Film Festival is showing over 150 films from 40 different countries.
If you expect to see cartoons and animated films at the Children's Film Festival you'd be right. But, as KNKX's Special Projects Reporter Mayowa Aina reports, the festival is designed to spark kids' curiosity, too.