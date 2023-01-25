© 2023 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unprecedented funding and new federal status for Puget Sound

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST

Record levels of federal funding are coming to Puget Sound - for restoration and cleanup work.

Congress passed an Act last month that creates a Puget Sound Recovery Office within the Environmental Protection Agency, putting Puget Sound on par with other iconic waterways in the U.S., such as Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes.

For indigenous tribes, one reason for the success is the high level of representation they’ve reached in the "other Washington." KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp has the story.

Tags
Puget SoundFish habitat restorationClean waterEPAEnvironmental Protection AgencyNorthwest Indian Fisheries CommissionNorthwest Indian TribesNisqually Tribefish
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment beat for KNKX, where she has worked since 1999. From 2000-2012, she covered the business and labor beat. Bellamy has a deep interest in Indigenous affairs and the Salish Sea. She has a masters in journalism from Columbia University.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp