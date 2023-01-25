Unprecedented funding and new federal status for Puget Sound

Record levels of federal funding are coming to Puget Sound - for restoration and cleanup work.

Congress passed an Act last month that creates a Puget Sound Recovery Office within the Environmental Protection Agency, putting Puget Sound on par with other iconic waterways in the U.S., such as Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes.

For indigenous tribes, one reason for the success is the high level of representation they’ve reached in the "other Washington." KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp has the story.