NLRB rules in favor of workers in a Starbucks union election case

The National Labor Relations Board ruled against the coffee giant Starbucks after the company refused to bargain with employees who voted to form a union earlier this year. Workers hope it means the company will finally come to the bargaining table.

Workers at Starbucks’ flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle won the right to organize in an election conducted by mail because of concerns over COVID. Starbucks had argued the vote wasn’t valid because the ballots were mailed in. In siding with the union, the board said the company is breaking federal labor law by refusing to work on a contract.