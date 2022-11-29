It’s Giving Tuesday! Make an impact in your community today

GIVE NOW

Giving Tuesday has arrived! For over a decade now, the world has been coming together in the spirit of kindness and generosity to celebrate this tradition - a day dedicated to supporting the causes that make our communities happier, healthier, and more vibrant.

The support you show for KNKX on Giving Tuesday can be heard every day of the year, on the air and online. When you catch up with current events during All Things Considered and Morning Edition or listen to All Blues through KNKX On-Demand or curate your own Youtube playlist with our signature Studio Sessions, you’ll hear your generosity in action. This all exists for and because of the community.

KNKX is also proud to continue its annual partnership with Northwest Harvest. This partnership grew out of a desire to help the community that has done so much to help KNKX become the strong, independent source of regional journalism and world-class jazz and blues it is today.

For every $100 donated to KNKX before midnight on December 10th, in support of freely accessible trusted journalism and inspiring music, we’ll fill a backpack with food for a local child through the Northwest Harvest Three Squares program. Since this partnership began, KNKX listeners have helped fill over 9,600 backpacks. When you consider that each backpack contains two days’ worth of food, that adds up to a staggering 57,600 meals!

Three Squares distributes food to students at about 40 high-needs public schools throughout Washington State. With inflation impacting low income families acutely, programs like this are vital to the growing number of households that are struggling to put food on the table.

CEO of Northwest Harvest Thomas Reynolds says of the program, “One thing Northwest Harvest and its partners know is that when kids are out of school, that’s when there’s a real risk of hunger…The backpack program…gets healthy meals for kids to take home on Fridays so that they can eat throughout the weekend. I think that’s a really important thing we’re doing as a community for people who are struggling in society.”

For Giving Tuesday, for the public radio you depend on and for equitable access to nutritious food through this annual partnership with Northwest Harvest - there are so many reasons to give. Your support makes a difference today.

Facts about food insecurity in our region:

One million Washington residents visited a food bank in the past year.

1 in 10 Washingtonians consistently struggle with hunger.

1 in 6 Washington kids live in a household that faces challenges in putting enough food on the table.

Information courtesy of northwestharvest.org.

