Russia hits Ukraine with new missile strikes, knocking out power and water

Updated November 23, 2022 at 9:55 AM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Wednesday knocked out power and water service and caused casualties in the latest round of attacks on the country's struggling energy grid, Ukrainian authorities said.

The capital Kyiv, the western city of Lviv and the southern city of Mykolaiv were among those reporting missile strikes and power outages.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app "one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit."

He said running water has been cut off due to shelling throughout the city.

Ukrainian officials said at least 20 people were injured and one person was killed in strikes in the broader Kyiv region.

In the west of the country, Ukraine disconnected power units at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power station following the missile strikes.

The region's governor, Serhii Hamalii, said on Telegram that most of the surrounding area was without power and water.

In the southern region of Mykolaiv, the military administrator, Vitaliy Kim, said a nuclear plant in his area has been totally cut from the grid, leading to a risky shutdown of the reactors there.

Ukrainian officials stress that the power cuts have the cascading effect of turning off the heat and water in many cases. And with temperatures often below freezing, the water in the pipes could freeze, adding further complications.

Russia has been unleashing large-scale strikes on Ukraine's power systems since Oct. 10 in an effort to cut off power to civilians as the country heads into winter.

Ukraine is scrambling to prepare for the winter. In a Tuesday night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there are now 4,000 centers to take care of civilians if there are extended power cuts.

He called them "points of invincibility," saying they will provide heat, water, phone charging and internet access. Many will be in schools and government buildings.

"All of us must be prepared for any scenario," he said. "By helping each other, we will all be able to get through this winter together."

Julian Hayda and Ashley Westerman contributed to this story from Kyiv.

