Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press,
Lilly Ana Fowler
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM PST
A crowd of people gather outside on a sunny day.
Steve Albertson
/
KNKX
A crowd waits outside Ingraham High School Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.

IngrahamHS.png

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers secured the school and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed the student's death Tuesday afternoon.

With the site secured, police were working with Seattle Public Schools to set up a reunification site at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street. They also were developing a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

Earlier this afternoon, hundreds of parents crowded in front of the high school as they waited for their children to be released one by one. Parents and children clapped and cheered as families were slowly unified.

Amerino Fennell is a senior at the high school. He said he could hear the desperation in the voices of school officials when they announced on the intercom that the entire school was going on lockout. He said officials should be doing more to keep students safe.

"How did the gun get into the school? Right. Nothing's being done," Fennell said.

"We can't react to a shooting like this after the fact, like, it has to be done preemptively to prevent it from happening."

Seattle Public Schools have announced classes at Ingraham High School are canceled for tomorrow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Updated: November 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM PST
Added comment from Amerino Fennell.
Updated: November 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM PST
Updated with confirmation the victim was a student and had died. Added KNKX reporting.
