COVID-19

Seattle to end COVID-19 emergency proclamation

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT
A man in a white shirt and blazer holds up a mask while speaking into a microphone at a podium with a sign "Bruce for Seattle Mayor" on the front.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Bruce Harrell, who took office as mayor of Seattle in 2022, tells supporters he is putting his mask back on after an election night speech, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — The City of Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the end of October.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement Tuesday that Seattle will lift its remaining COVID emergency order to align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.

Inslee issued the state of emergency Feb. 29, 2020, after cases started increasing and a death in the state was the first reported COVID-10 death in the U.S.

“While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response — including our high vaccination rate and strong health care system — that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization,” Harrell said in the statement. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Policies linked to the emergency order including premium pay for food delivery and network gig workers will end Nov. 1. Harrel lifted mask and other COVID-19 precautions in city buildings earlier this year. The City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees and others will remain in effect.

COVID-19 Bruce HarrellCity of Seattle
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
