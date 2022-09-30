DALL-E is now available to all. NPR put it to work

An artificial intelligence tool called DALL-E that's stunned with its ability to render text into realistic images is now available to the public.

OpenAI, the Silicon Valley research lab behind the program, announced Wednesday it has dropped the waitlist to use the program.

Until now, OpenAI released the tool to a select group of users that included academics, artists and journalists. The iterative rollout was designed to curb the potential for bad actors to leverage the tool for disinformation and other harmful uses.

The excitement over the invite-only tool had meanwhile inspired an imitation known as DALL-E mini, a limited model in comparison that's not affiliated with OpenAI. The copycat has since changed its name to Craiyon.

Well, we at NPR wasted no time in testing out the now-public program. Putting our own public radio spin on the generated art, we offer you a sampling of works dreamt up by NPR journalists.

