Las Vegas police release images of possible suspect in reporter's death

LAS VEGAS — Police released surveillance images Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper's investigative reporter, although the images don't show the person's full face.

The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

Police are asking for the public's help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.

German died of "multiple sharp force injuries" in a homicide, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday.

It appears German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, according to police.

Police believe the suspect was casing the neighborhood to commit other crimes when German was killed.

"We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," Capt. Dori Koren, a police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal's executive editor, said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper's leadership.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

According to the Review-Journal, German held a master's degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book "Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss," the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune.

