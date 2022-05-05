© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trains

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT
A person holds a black face mask in their hands.
Keith Srakocic
/
The Associated Press
U.S. health officials are restating their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation. The CDC says "wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as airport jetways."

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

COVID-19
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content