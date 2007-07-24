Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


S.C. Voters Weigh In on YouTube Format

By Linda Wertheimer
Published July 24, 2007 at 1:00 PM PDT

South Carolina will be among the first states choosing delegates to the nominating conventions in 2008. About half of the state's democratic voters are black — a far larger proportion than in any other early-voting state. And those voters are fully aware of their importance in the process.

A group of black voters from Charleston — the site of the Democratic candidates' debate sponsored by YouTube and CNN – watched the debate Monday and offered their feedback.

