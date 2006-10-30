Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


The Father of the Addams Family

Published October 30, 2006 at 9:01 PM PST

In 1988, when Charles Addams died of a heart attack inside his parked car, his wife made a remark that could have been a caption for one of his cartoons: "He's always been a car buff, so it was a nice way to go," she told The New York Times.

Addams was the creator of the Addams Family -- the warped and gruesome stars of magazine cartoons, a TV show and two movies. According to those who knew him, Addams was as strange as some of his characters. His sense of humor resembled that of Uncle Fester, the bald-headed ghoul that Addams once depicted in a movie theater, laughing at a movie that makes the rest of the audience cry.

Addams is the subject of a new biography by Linda Davis, called Charles Addams: A Cartoonist's Life. Davis discusses Addams and his work with Steve Inskeep.

