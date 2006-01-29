Saddam's Trial Resumes Amid Turmoil

Saddam Hussein's trial resumes in Baghdad with a new chief judge, and descends into chaos almost immediately as Saddam and three other defendants shout at the judge and walk out of the court.

Saddam and seven others face charges in the deaths of 140 Shiite Muslims in 1982 following an assassination attempt in the village of Dujail.

The trial began on Oct. 19 but it's been plagued by the killing of two defense lawyers, death threats directed at judges and quarrels over safeguarding the trial's independence from political interference.

