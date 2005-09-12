© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Bush Accepts Blame for Katrina Failings

By David Greene
Published September 12, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

President Bush says he takes ultimate responsibility for shortcomings in the federal response to Hurricane Katrina, saying the storm had "exposed serious problems in our response capability at all levels of government."

The president's comments marked a shift in tone for the White House, which has sought to deflect criticism of recovery efforts. Bush's remarks came as he wound up a meeting at the White House with Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
