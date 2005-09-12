Bush Accepts Blame for Katrina Failings

President Bush says he takes ultimate responsibility for shortcomings in the federal response to Hurricane Katrina, saying the storm had "exposed serious problems in our response capability at all levels of government."

The president's comments marked a shift in tone for the White House, which has sought to deflect criticism of recovery efforts. Bush's remarks came as he wound up a meeting at the White House with Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.