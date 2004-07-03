Freedom Tower Cornerstone Laid at New York Ceremony

The rebuilding of the World Trade Center officially begins, as a 20-ton piece of granite is lowered into place. The slab will serve as the cornerstone of the 1,776-foot Freedom Tower.

One side of the New York-quarried stone is etched with the dedication, "To honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and as a tribute to the enduring spirit of freedom, July Fourth 2004."

The tower's design has elements that echo the Statue of Liberty. Hear Dan Blumberg of member station WNYC.

