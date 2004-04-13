Bush Backs Sharon's Gaza Settlement Plan

President George Bush strongly supports Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's plan to keep control of some settlements as Israel pulls out of Gaza and parts of the West Bank, setting a new tone in U.S. Mideast policy.

Previous U.S.-brokered peace deals between Israel and the Palestinians have required the removal of all settlements. Bush also said Palestinian refugees should settle in a future Palestinian state, not in Israel -- a position leader Yasser Arafat says will end the peace process. Palestinian Prime Minister Ahmed Qureia also criticized Bush's statements.

NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Samuel Lewis, former ambassador to Israel.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.