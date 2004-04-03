© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fallujah Braces for U.S. Response

By Liane Hansen,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 3, 2004 at 9:00 PM PST

Residents of Fallujah brace for a response to the killing of four U.S. security contractor employees, whose bodies were then mutilated. The United States has said it will have a measured response to the attacks. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep