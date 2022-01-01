Sometimes, politics can feel like an insiders' game. But in reality, government is open to public review. Every week, KNKX unpacks a question about how government works, particularly here in Washington state. We encourage you to ask your own questions, big or small, as we try to shed light on some of the processes that affect our lives.
Simone asks...
"What Does Civics Education Look Like In Washington?"
Will asks...
"How Do Legislative Deals Come Together?"
Ed asks...
"How Does The Initiative Process Work?"
Ariel asks...
"What Is Tribal Sovereignty?"
Will asks...
"What Are The Limits Of Executive Power?"
Simone asks...
"What Legal Protections Do Reporters Have?"
Bellamy asks...
"What Good Are Environmental Impact Statements?"
Paula asks...
"How Does The Public Records Act Work?"
Simone asks...
"How Does Law Enforcement Deal With Civil Disobedience?"
Will asks...
"What Rights Do Noncitizens Have?"
Simone asks...
"How do levies work?"
Ed asks...
"Why do we have a part-time legislature?"
Simone asks...
"How do the branches of government interact?"
