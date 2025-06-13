Sonoma & San Francisco CA | Fall 2025
Explore Sonoma Wine Country and San Francisco with KNKX!
Join KNKX President and General Manager David Fischer for a jam-packed long weekend where we pull out all the stops with great performances, incredible private wine tasting, unique dining venues, art, nature walk and history tours of the San Francisco you've never known.
Four nights, five days include all accommodations, major ground transport, five full meals, a performance by the Branford Marsalis Quartet at SFJAZZ Center, pop-up performances, tours of the Presidio and the Walt Disney Family Museum, food, wine (including a visit to the famed Francis Ford Coppola Winery) and a walking tour of North Beach and the Barbary Coast, plus free time for shopping in Healdsburg and San Francisco. Travel with fellow enthusiasts who share your love for music, wine, travel, and public radio.
(Roundtrip airfare, and some ground transport and ride share within San Francisco not included.)
Be the first to know when this trip becomes available! Email Brenda Goldstein-Young for early access.
Journey Highlights – October 22-26, 2025
Wednesday, October 22
- Accommodations at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg
- Welcome dinner at the famed Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Thursday, October 23
- Accommodations at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg
- Travel by private motor coach or SUV to Sonoma winery tours/tastings
- Shopping, dinner on your own
Friday, October 24
- On the way to San Francisco, travel by private motor coach or SUV with stops at:
- Mount Tamalpais with music
- Lunch at Fort Baker/Cavallo Point
- Tours of the Presidio and the Walt Disney Family Museum including the Yoda Fountain and music
- Tour of Twin Peaks
- Accommodations at the Omni San Francisco Hotel
- Dinner on your own
Saturday, October 25
- Accommodations at the Omni San Francisco Hotel
- Walking tour and food tour of San Francisco
- Tour of the Ferry Building, lunch on your own
- Down time
- Group dinner
- Branford Marsalis Quartet at SFJAZZ Center
Sunday, October 26
- Brunch at Palace Hotel (eight-minute walk from Omni Hotel)
- Your KNKX Travel Club experience ends at 12 noon
- Travel home with cherished memories that will last a lifetime, and new friends!
Journey Facts
- 4 nights/5 days
- $3,150 (double occupancy)
- $650 single supplement
- (waived if a roommate is found)
Reserve by July 31 and save $100 per person for KNKX Travel Club Alumni
Contact Brenda Goldstein-Young for more information.