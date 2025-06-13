Sonoma & San Francisco CA | Fall 2025

Explore Sonoma Wine Country and San Francisco with KNKX!

Join KNKX President and General Manager David Fischer for a jam-packed long weekend where we pull out all the stops with great performances, incredible private wine tasting, unique dining venues, art, nature walk and history tours of the San Francisco you've never known.

Four nights, five days include all accommodations, major ground transport, five full meals, a performance by the Branford Marsalis Quartet at SFJAZZ Center, pop-up performances, tours of the Presidio and the Walt Disney Family Museum, food, wine (including a visit to the famed Francis Ford Coppola Winery) and a walking tour of North Beach and the Barbary Coast, plus free time for shopping in Healdsburg and San Francisco. Travel with fellow enthusiasts who share your love for music, wine, travel, and public radio.

(Roundtrip airfare, and some ground transport and ride share within San Francisco not included.)

Be the first to know when this trip becomes available! Email Brenda Goldstein-Young for early access.

Journey Highlights – October 22-26, 2025

Wednesday, October 22



Accommodations at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg

Welcome dinner at the famed Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Thursday, October 23



Accommodations at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg

Travel by private motor coach or SUV to Sonoma winery tours/tastings

Shopping, dinner on your own

Friday, October 24



On the way to San Francisco, travel by private motor coach or SUV with stops at:

Mount Tamalpais with music

Lunch at Fort Baker/Cavallo Point

Tours of the Presidio and the Walt Disney Family Museum including the Yoda Fountain and music

Tour of Twin Peaks

Accommodations at the Omni San Francisco Hotel

Dinner on your own

Saturday, October 25



Accommodations at the Omni San Francisco Hotel

Walking tour and food tour of San Francisco

Tour of the Ferry Building, lunch on your own

Down time

Group dinner

Branford Marsalis Quartet at SFJAZZ Center

Sunday, October 26



Brunch at Palace Hotel (eight-minute walk from Omni Hotel)

Your KNKX Travel Club experience ends at 12 noon

Travel home with cherished memories that will last a lifetime, and new friends!

Journey Facts

4 nights/5 days

$3,150 (double occupancy)

$650 single supplement

(waived if a roommate is found)

Reserve by July 31 and save $100 per person for KNKX Travel Club Alumni

Contact Brenda Goldstein-Young for more information.

