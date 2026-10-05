Northwest Sinfonietta Presents: The Planets
- Northwest Sinfonietta Presents: The Planets
- October 24-25
- Tacoma and Puyallup
Mei-Ann Chen conductorArturo Fernandez theremin
Adrian Wyard visuals choreographer
Jessie Montgomery Starburst
Arturo Fernandez Alia-the-Strange
Carolina Eyck RemembranceHolst/Stephenson The Planets
Travel beyond the stars with Northwest Sinfonietta and Artistic Partner Mei-Ann Chen in a program of cosmic scale. Jessie Montgomery’s radiant Starburst opens the concert with shimmering energy, followed by the otherworldly sound of virtuoso theremin. The concert culminates in Holst’s epic The Planets—a breathtaking orchestral journey from the fiery force of Mars to the serene mystery of Neptune, with visuals by Adrian Wyard. Experience a program of music that is expansive, powerful, and truly out of this world.
Entry deadline is October 12, 2026.