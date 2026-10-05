Northwest Sinfonietta Presents: The Planets

October 24-25

Tacoma and Puyallup

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Mei-Ann Chen conductorArturo Fernandez theremin

Adrian Wyard visuals choreographer

Jessie Montgomery Starburst

Arturo Fernandez Alia-the-Strange

Carolina Eyck RemembranceHolst/Stephenson The Planets

Travel beyond the stars with Northwest Sinfonietta and Artistic Partner Mei-Ann Chen in a program of cosmic scale. Jessie Montgomery’s radiant Starburst opens the concert with shimmering energy, followed by the otherworldly sound of virtuoso theremin. The concert culminates in Holst’s epic The Planets—a breathtaking orchestral journey from the fiery force of Mars to the serene mystery of Neptune, with visuals by Adrian Wyard. Experience a program of music that is expansive, powerful, and truly out of this world.

Entry deadline is October 12, 2026.