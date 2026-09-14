A Conversation with Questlove: A Benefit for Homestead Community Land Trust

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall, Seattle

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An Evening With One of America's Most Influential Cultural Voices

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, six-time Grammy Award-winning musician, bestselling author, producer, DJ, and cultural historian Questlove joins Homestead Community Land Trust for an unforgettable evening exploring the connections between music, memory, place, and belonging.

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Drawing from his acclaimed work examining how culture shapes our lives, Questlove will reflect on the power of joy as resistance, the stories that define communities, and why the places we call home matter so deeply.

This wide-ranging conversation will resonate with anyone who cares about art, history, community, and creating places where people can build lasting roots.

All proceeds from this event support Homestead Community Land Trust's work creating permanently affordable homes and stewarding land so that generations of families can thrive in the communities they love.

Entry deadline is September 26, 2026.