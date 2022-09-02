Search Query
Total Experience Gospel Choir
Jazz
Inspirational Seattle pastor and Total Experience Gospel Choir Founder Pat Wright has died
Robin Lloyd
Patrinell Wright lived a life dedicated to gospel music and service to her community. She died August 30 after a long illness.