Unsealed interviews illuminate how Tacoma Police evaluated ex-officers conduct

Since the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis were acquitted at the end of 2023, leaders, lawmakers, and activists in the city and across the region have been trying to figure out how to move forward.

Sunday was the fourth anniversary of Ellis' death on March 3, 2020. The final episode of The Walk Home podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times about the impact of his death is out now.

Click "Listen" above to hear an excerpt from the new episode. A warning, this excerpt includes strong language and graphic descriptions.

In it, KNKX reporter Jared Brown examines the recently unsealed internal affairs interviews with the officers involved for deeper insight into how the police department evaluated their conduct.

Listen to the entire episode, produced by KNKX special projects reporter Mayowa Aina and in partnership with The Seattle Times, at thewalkhomepodcast.org or wherever you get your podcasts.