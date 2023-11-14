This is what Tacoma sounds like to you: an audio postcard

In honor of our KNKX Connects to Tacoma series, we asked you — our listeners — to tell us what Tacoma sounds like. And you delivered! You sent us everything from your school traditions to your walks in the park.

This is what Tacoma sounds like to you.

Here's what listeners said about their submissions:

The Wailers: Making music history Listen • 0:30

“Here’s :30 of sound that was recorded in Tacoma in 1961. Rockin’ Robin Roberts and the Wailers reimagined a Richard Berry tune and created an arrangement that would change rock ’n’ roll history.

That sound was "Louie Louie” and it featured Roberts’ signature “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” a riff that would be emulated by hundreds of rock artists including the Beatles. In 1963, the Kingsmen would copy the Roberts/Wailers arrangement, including Roberts’ yell, “Now let’s give it to them right now!” The rest is rock ’n’ roll history.”

— Paul Blanchard

Logger love: Hack, hack! Chop, chop! Listen • 0:23

"Hi my name is Calvin, I live in Tacoma and this is the sound of the Loggers. This recording comes from the University of Puget Sound's Baker Stadium during the 2023 convocation. Tacoma has been home to the Loggers since 1888 and Puget Sound's first years have been learning this cheer from generations."

The call: ‘All my life, I wanna be a Logger!’

The response: ‘Hack, hack! Chop, chop!’

— Calvin Werts

Metro Parks Tacoma's sports jamboree Listen • 1:03

“This audio was recorded at Stewart Heights Park on Saturday, November 5. It captures the sounds of the first ever Beyond the Bell sports jamboree where 66 soccer teams from 37 elementary schools (rough enrollment of 990 students, but not all in attendance) showcased their skills in a no-score round robin tournament.”

— Anna Izenmen

Point Defiance's naturally noisy residents Listen • 0:35

“My submission for what Tacoma sounds like: the zoo animals (siamangs, red wolves and walruses) at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, where I work as a staff photographer. I love that you can be in Point Defiance Park or even in Ruston and can hear these animals belting their songs. Their sounds are beautiful, or even hilarious, and bring a smile to my face often.”

— Katie Cotterill

A walk along Chambers Bay Listen • 1:03

“This was recorded at Chambers Bay which might not technically be considered Tacoma, but it is to me :) In this clip you'll hear my dog Arlo and I walking at the edge of the water. At the end he jumps in and shakes water all over me.”

— Sage Huges

